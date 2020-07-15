A Winston-Salem man faces federal charges after a high-speed chase last month ended in a crash, and sheriff’s deputies found four guns, marijuana, $7,000 in cash, ammunition and drug paraphernalia in his car, federal prosecutors said in a news release.
Dartagnan Blaze Surratt, 21, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with three federal charges — possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of North Carolina.
Prosecutors allege that at 2:30 a.m. June 7, a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a black 2019 Buick Cascada convertible for speeding on U.S. 421 south in Lewisville. The driver did not stop and instead led the deputy on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash when the driver hit a concrete median while exiting the highway.
The driver, later identified as Surratt, ran away, but the deputy caught up with him.
When deputies checked on a female passenger, the convertible top was down, and they saw an unsealed bottle of liquor on the floorboard, investigators said. They also reported smelling marijuana. Inside the car, deputies found several ounces of marijuana and more than $7,000 in cash. They also found four guns — one pistol and three rifles. The pistol was loaded. One of the rifles had been made into a pistol by removing the stock and it had a 30-round stick magazine attached, according to authorities.
Deputies said they also found fireworks, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia, along with a set of handcuffs, a handcuff key and what they described as a protest sign. Prosecutors said that during the investigation, officers found a photo of Surratt posing with one of the rifles.
Surratt had previously been convicted of a felony offense that was punishable by more than one year in prison. Because of that conviction, it was illegal for Surratt to have a gun. At the time of his arrest in June, Surratt was on probation for the previous conviction, the news release said.
If convicted, Surratt faces a prison sentence of 20 years and $500,000 in fines. The sheriff’s office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.
Thank goodness for the exemplary work of Forsyth County deputies in removing this dangerous criminal off the streets! Hmm, wonder where the comments from the usual Journal suspects who have NO problem logging on & leaving their "concerns" when there are crimes involving blacks or latinos? No doubt there would be AT LEAST five or more (not including my comment) comments here had Dartagnan Blaze Surratt been black or latino. Their "concerns" for crime, along with their utter hypocrisy, is just downright pathetic.
