The number of North Carolinians accessing two federal nutrition programs will decrease later this year as part of the continuing winding down of COVID-19 pandemic public-health initiatives.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programs are affected.

With the Biden administration ending the national public-health pandemic emergency on May 11, certain flexibilities and exceptions will expire “in the coming weeks and months,” DHHS said.

More than 260,000 North Carolinians are currently enrolled in WIC, while about 1.6 million currently receive FNS benefits.

Those affected will be notified by mail, emails or texts from the programs.

Families participating in WIC can use their benefits to purchase specific items at authorized retailers. Those purchases are limited to certain brands, sizes, types and quantity of products.

During the pandemic, some WIC product limitations were loosened, such as for certain types of milk and yogurt and the size of some whole wheat and whole grain bread.

Those exceptions are scheduled to end after Aug. 1.

A full list of approved brand, size and form of foods that can be purchased with WIC can be found on the NC WIC Program Shopping Guide, or by using BNFT app to check for eligibility.

For more information about the WIC program, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/ncwic.

The following changes will impact individuals receiving FNS benefits:

Recertification time periods will be reduced from 12 months allowed for certain households during the pandemic back to the normal six months.

Beneficiaries will receive their recertifications in the mail, and it will indicate the date by which they need to submit the recertification to their local Department of Social Services.

DHHS will resume collecting FNS overpayments after the payment were suspended during the public health emergency.

Beneficiaries will be notified if there are new overpayments that must be repaid and will receive instructions about how to make payment arrangements.

Some college students will lose access to FNS benefits.

Students who had completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid with an estimated family contribution of $0 were able to access FNS benefits. That exemption is no longer available. The change will be reflected upon the students’ benefit recertification.

Also losing benefits will be some individuals in the able-bodied adult without dependents category between ages 18 and 49 and who are physically and mentally capable of employment.

Those individuals will be limited to benefits for only three months over a three-year period unless certain extra work requirements or exemptions are met.

FNS benefits also will end for some individuals with class H or I felony convictions — those with felony convictions for controlled substances.

Those individuals will be required to resume substance abuse assessments to be eligible for FNS during the application process or their next recertification.