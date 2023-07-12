A pattern of regulatory laxness by a company before fire destroyed its Winston-Salem fertilizer plant and spawned an environmental emergency in early 2022 continues to emerge.

Winston Weaver Co. avoided a federal investigation and potential court action by conceding to a $32,000 fine after failing for three years to submit required disclosure documents related to exposure of potentially toxic chemicals.

According to a May 24 consent agreement between the company and the Environmental Protection Agency, Winston Weaver neglected to provide information related to releases of zinc and manganese for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Those are among nearly 800 chemicals in the EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory linked to cancer and other health problems, and to environmental issues. Air, water or ground exposure above set levels must be documented and reported annually to the EPA and N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

EPA’s action does not address related health or environmental issues, but it does indicate that there were releases of the two chemicals above federal thresholds, and that the company failed to report them.

The company also failed to submit a required chemical inventory to the N.C. Department of Public Safety in 2020, and still had not submitted one by the time of the fire.

The state uses that information to determine whether a facility is required to also submit an emergency plan to help responders to incidents, including fires.

Winston Weaver filed no such plan, and wasn’t required to do so because the Department of Public Safety didn’t have an accounting of what chemicals were stored at the facility.

The lack of chemical reporting is one element in a series of operational issues exposed after the facility at 4440 N. Cherry Road was reduced to ash and warped metal.

The blaze broke out Jan. 31, 2022, took days to extinguish and led to a voluntary evacuation affecting about 6,000 people over concerns that an estimated 600 tons of stored ammonium nitrate could trigger what Winston-Salem’s fire chief suggested could have been “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history.”

Blinding smoke engulfed portions of the city for days and, at one point, EPA monitors reported air particulate levels seven times higher than what the agency deems “hazardous.”

Runoff from more than 4.2 million gallons of water used to fight the fire sent chemicals into nearby creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue alerts encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

‘Additional scrutiny’

The blaze, reported by national news outlets, introduced Winston-Salem to a company relatively few people knew existed, even though it had operated at the same location for 80 years.

Government officials and agencies also quickly became familiar with the name Winston Weaver.

“It would not surprise me that the fire brought additional scrutiny to all of Weaver’s environmental compliance obligations,” said Stan Meiburg, adding that “this is not an action directly related to or a consequence of the fire itself.”

The incident got the attention of the N.C. Department of Labor, whose investigators concluded that improperly stored ammonium nitrate, or AN, may have heightened the risk for a destructive, deadly blast, according to documents obtained by the Journal through a public records request.

The AN stored at the Winston Weaver facility was 20 times what was present at a Texas fertilizer plant when it exploded in 2013, killing 15 people (including a dozen first responders), injuring 250, leveling an entire block, and damaging or destroying more than 150 buildings, including two schools and a nursing home.

AN at the Winston Weaver plant was exposed to moisture from a perpetually leaky roof and held in unsafe storage bins, NCDOL determined after interviews with employees who had worked there.

Those conditions had the potential to make the stored ammonium nitrate more volatile, increasing the risk of a destructive blast, the probe found.

Environmental fallout

In April, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality ordered enhanced monitoring at the fire site after months of initial testing uncovered the presence of fuel, “hot spots” of accumulated arsenic and high concentrations of other contaminants in soil and groundwater.

Then, last month, the agency said it wanted to know if similar conditions exist at a second site where Winston Weaver stored raw materials in an open-air structure exposed to the elements. The situation prompted a rebuke and a threatened $500-a-day fine from the city of Winston-Salem while the plant fire burned a half-mile away.

City officials — and later a Journal reporter and photographer — observed “fertilizer-laden” runoff from the property entering a storm drain that feeds into Monarcas Creek, which was the subject of a water advisory due to contamination that the city traced to the storage facility.

In a June 2 letter, NCDEQ told Winston Weaver it had 120 days to complete an environmental assessment of the storage site, at 4020 Brownsboro Road.

On Tuesday, there was no activity at the abandoned property, which is now overtaken by weeds and where sheet-metal siding is peeling away from the structure that remains.