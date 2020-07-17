The U.S. Department of Justice should look into the circumstances surrounding the death of John Elliott Neville, the Minsters' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity said Friday during a press conference attended by Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.
The Ministers' Conference hasn't yet contacted the Justice Department about beginning a probe, said the Rev. Keith Vereen, a co-chairman of the the social-justice committee of the Ministers' Conference.
Neville died in December after being hog-tied at the Forsyth County Jail, but no information about his death was released until June, after inquiries by the Winston-Salem Journal and other news organizations.
"We are not at that point yet," Vereen said. "We wanted to definitely hear a statement and dialogue from our sheriff. We want to gather all of the facts before we move forward on any emotion.
"We are looking for any agency that will give us an unbiased investigation concerning especially the medical care that the inmates receive at the detention center here in Forsyth County," Vereen said.
The press conference was held by The Ministers' Conference and the Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP and comes after weeks of protests and allegations of a cover-up.
Neville, 56, of Greensboro died Dec. 4 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, two days after what police called a medical emergency at the jail.
According to an autopsy report, Neville suffered a brain injury that came about after his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up in a position often referred to as hog-tied.
Five former Forsyth County Sheriff's Office detention officers and a nurse at the jail have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death. The State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into the case and has turned over its findings to District Attorney Jim O'Neill.
"We don't believe that the (State Bureau of Investigation) has looked at that part of the situation — the health care, the procedures surrounding the medical care that the inmates receive when they are in distress such as Mr. Neville was," Vereen said. "We don't believe that that was a thorough part of (the SBI's) investigation."
The SBI doesn't examine the policies and procedures of law enforcement agencies, said Anjanette Grube, an SBI spokeswoman. The SBI's role "was to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Neville's death, and whether there was any criminal activity surrounding his death," Grube said in an email.
Bishop Todd Fulton, the other co-chairman of the Ministers' Conference's social-justice committee, said that he and his colleagues have met with local legislators about the issues surrounding Neville's death.
"This is a very emotional time," Fulton said. "We are not going off emotions. We are going off the facts, and that is why we met with our legislators to see exactly which road we need to travel."
During the news conference, state Rep. Evelyn Terry and Sen. Paul Lowe, both Forsyth County Democrats, called for transparency and accountability in the Neville case.
"The tragedy we're here to speak about today is so easy to dismiss because we live in a society where rules are governed by implicit bias that is written into laws, statutes, policies and regulations called 'the law,'" Terry said.
Kimbrough said he hadn't received a copy of the SBI report on Neville's death, and that he contacted the SBI in December 2019 to investigate Neville's death. He said he did so because he wanted a transparent investigation.
"You don't contact the SBI if you are trying to cover up something," Kimbrough said. "The SBI is the leading law enforcement agency in this state. So to cover up something, you would not call the SBI. I have given the SBI everything that they requested."
Kimbrough said he didn't issue an immediate public statement about Neville's death because he honored a request from Neville's grieving family members and their attorneys not to do so and allow the SBI to investigate the matter.
"That family was paramount," Kimbrough said. "My first obligation was to the family."
Under state law, Kimbrough said, he could have handled the investigation without the SBI.
"I'm a part of this community," the sheriff said. "I hurt when you hurt. I live here."
During his tenure, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office "has never hid anything," Kimbrough said. "We have been transparent."
Kimbrough said he welcomes protests about Neville's death, "but accuse me with the correct information and not with hearsay."
Kimbrough said he has met with at least four protesters in recent weeks and is willing to meet with others.
Kimbrough directed some of his comments to Brittany Battle, a protest organizer and leader, who attended the news conference.
"I want people to be informed when they decide to protest ...," Kimbrough said. "There is no blood on Bobby's hands. God knows that. I know that, and the (Neville) family knows that."
Battle asked Kimbrough if he was asking her to speak at the news conference.
Fulton interjected, saying that reporters at the news conference should ask questions first, and then community members could ask questions.
Battle later asked Dan Piggott, the first vice president of the local chapter of the NAACP, if the organization had contacted three black protesters who were arrested on misdemeanor impeding traffic charges last week during their demonstration in front of the Forsyth County Public Safety Center. Battle was among the demonstrators who were arrested.
Piggott said the local NAACP hasn't contacted those protesters.
Battle said that the people who arrested last week did so as an act of civil disobedience just as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. did during the civil-rights movement.
As she was leaving the news conference, Battle said her questions about the Neville case hadn't been answered by Kimbrough or the other speakers.
As Kimbrough spoke at the news conference, local activist Arnita Miles, a former Winston-Salem police officer, held two signs at the window of the NAACP's office building. The signs said, "Kimbrough Blood is on Your Hands" and "Justice 4 John Neville."
After the press conference, Miles posted to her Facebook page that she was asked to leave the grounds around the NAACP office building by Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel who is also the second vice president of the NAACP's local chapter.
The incident led to a spat between Miles and NAACP supporters on Facebook.
McDaniel couldn't be reached Friday for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The more this situation drags on, it's beginning to remind me of the crab mentality. [whistling] Sheriff Kimbrough has been completely transparent in this entire situation (first notifying the SBI, then honoring the requests of Mr. Neville's family and attorneys), the personnel involved in that fateful night have been fired from the department, and for the Ministers Conference to inquire whether the DOJ (THIS CURRENT DOJ I might add) should be called in is just overreaction and trying to seize on the moment and movement taking place across the country. As for the comment from sign carrying Miles, well that's just downright baseless and classless on her part.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.