FEMA to open vaccination site at Four Seasons mall in Greensboro

The Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro has been chosen as the first federally supported COVID-19 vaccination center in North Carolina.

The center will be operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the former Dillard's department store space.

It will begin operations on March 10 and is projected to be open on a daily basis for up to eight weeks.

The center will provide up to 3,000 vaccinations daily, with options for receiving shots in the parking lot or walk-in service. The vaccine supply will be in addition to the weekly federal allocation to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The center will feature an outreach initiative into marginalized and underserved communities at additional sites and mobile vaccination clinics in Guilford, Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth and Randolph counties.

Winston-Salem and High Point residents will have transportation options to the Four Seasons site via connections to Greensboro Transit Agency's public transportation system.

Appointments will be required for vaccination at the site.