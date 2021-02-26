FEMA to open vaccination site at Four Seasons mall in Greensboro

The Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro has been chosen as the first federally supported COVID-19 vaccination center in North Carolina.
The center will be operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the former Dillard's department store space.
It will begin operations on March 10 and is projected to be open on a daily basis for up to eight weeks.
The center will provide up to 3,000 vaccinations daily, with options for receiving shots in the parking lot or walk-in service. The vaccine supply will be in addition to the weekly federal allocation to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The center will feature an outreach initiative into marginalized and underserved communities at additional sites and mobile vaccination clinics in Guilford, Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth and Randolph counties.
Winston-Salem and High Point residents will have transportation options to the Four Seasons site via connections to Greensboro Transit Agency's public transportation system.
Appointments will be required for vaccination at the site.
Appointments will be available soon through a central system and through community partners to ensure access among marginalized populations. Information on scheduling appointments will be released in the coming days.
"Eligibility requirements for the center will mirror those of state and local requirements," according to the Biden administration.
By the time the center opens on March 10, Group Three essential frontline workers beyond K-12 teachers, education staff and child care workers will be eligible for appointments.
The Biden Administration considers the Four Seasons site "as a hub" serving individuals there and in "spokes" that will be determined by DHHS.
"This federally supported vaccine center will help North Carolina get more shots in arms and assist us in reaching more underserved communities," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.
The Biden administration said Guilford was selected because it is considered as an area with significant underserved or marginalized populations, using a range of criteria, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index, historical COVID-19 community impacts and the current rate and pace of equitable community vaccinations.
The county has a population of about 523,000 residents, of which 49% are minorities. About 11% of county residents have received first dose vaccinations and 5.6% have received second doses.
“This FEMA vaccination site ... is a welcome addition to the Triad,” said U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th.
“COVID-19 disproportionately impacts people of color and this vaccination location will help ensure that vaccines get to populations that are traditionally underserved.
"As vaccine distribution continues, equity must be a priority.”
The center will be staffed by federal personnel, mostly from the Department of Defense.
It will be supported with resources and personnel from Guilford County, the N.C. Department of Public Safety and DHHS. Support services will include logistics, information technology, data entry, emergency medical services and security.
336-727-7376