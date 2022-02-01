Fertilizer plant fire appears to affect 25 local employees

The massive fire at the Winston Weaver Co. Inc. plant in Winston-Salem appears to affect fewer than 25 local employees, but will not disrupt the fertilizer supply chain for Lowe's Home Improvement stores.

Few corporate details are available about the privately held company, including on its website.

The fire began Monday night at the 65,423-square-foot plant at 4440 N. Cherry St., causing Winston-Salem Fire Department officials to order an evacuation of a one-mile radius around the 8.46-acre site.

Winston Weaver officials could not be immediately reached for comment about the fire, whether the plant was insured and if/how they plan to resume business. The voice mail at the company's office was not accepting messages.

However, company representative Andrew Carroll submitted a statement Tuesday through the city of Winston-Salem that read that "there have been no injuries or loss of life to any employees, fire responders or citizens at this time."

“We will continue working with first responders and relevant officials to ensure safety of the community, and we will participate fully in the investigation into the cause of the fire."