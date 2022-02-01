Fertilizer plant fire appears to affect 25 local employees

The massive fire at the Winston Weaver Co. Inc. plant in Winston-Salem appears to affect fewer than 25 local employees, but will not disrupt the fertilizer supply chain for Lowe's Home Improvement stores.
Few corporate details are available about the privately held company, including on its website.
The fire began Monday night at the 65,423-square-foot plant at 4440 N. Cherry St., causing Winston-Salem Fire Department officials to order an evacuation of a one-mile radius around the 8.46-acre site.
Winston Weaver officials could not be immediately reached for comment about the fire, whether the plant was insured and if/how they plan to resume business. The voice mail at the company's office was not accepting messages.
However, company representative Andrew Carroll submitted a statement Tuesday through the city of Winston-Salem that read that "there have been no injuries or loss of life to any employees, fire responders or citizens at this time."
“We will continue working with first responders and relevant officials to ensure safety of the community, and we will participate fully in the investigation into the cause of the fire."
Winston Weaver is not a member of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.
The latest Dun & Bradstreet report on the company, updated in December., listed it with 35 employees overall and annual sales in the $19 million to $20 million range. Zoominfo.com lists the company with fewer than 25 local employees.
According to the latest corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State's office, Michael Carroll is listed as company president, G. Dallas Barnes Jr. as vice president and Joshua Abrahams at chief financial officer.
Carroll is listed as executive with Meherrin Fertilizer Inc. of Severn, according to the company's website.
A Lexus-Nexus search for Barnes lists him as an executive or official with three companies in eastern North Carolina. As of December, Barnes was listed as president of Halifax Fertilizer Co. Inc. of Enfield, vice president of Meherrin Fertilizer and a member-manager with Rogersrun Farm LLC of Margarettsville.
Carroll and Barnes have not returned messages left at their Meherrin offices.
The company's website has sparse historical information outside it was founded in 1929 in Norfolk, Va., and the Winston-Salem plant opened in January 1940. It was incorporated in 1993.
The company specializes in all-purpose plant food and specialty fertilizer. Its products are sold at Lowe’s stores throughout the Southeast.
"We source this product from other locations and suppliers, and don’t anticipate any supply interruptions," Lowe's spokesman Steve Salazar said.
The Winston Weaver plant fire may be the largest fire in or near downtown Winston-Salem since August 1998.
What was described at that time as a raging inferno of wind, flames and smoke destroyed a vacant R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. Building No. 256, and severely damaged several old tobacco factories.
That includes Albert Hall, which was singed but still left standing, that was rebuilt to become an early anchor of Piedmont Triad Research Park, which is now branded as Innovation Quarter.
In all, 500,000 square feet of prime downtown factory space was leveled by the fire.
