Fertilizer plant fire appears to affect 36 employees

Commissioner's thoughts

Mike Causey, the state's insurance commissioner, appeared at a Tuesday afternoon press conference at the bequest of Winston-Salem Fire Department chief Trey Mayo.

Causey said the department has two investigators from the state Office of Fire Marshals, along with a drone, at the plant site.

"There are just a lot of unanswered questions," Causey said.

Causey said the department is gathering information on whether Winston Weaver had insurance on the plant.

"That's going to be a key to the business getting back on its feet," Causey said.

"It depends on what type of insurance coverage it had, if they had a business interruption policy.

Causey drew a comparison to the Dec. 18 QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount in expressing there's no guarantee the company will choose to rebuild the plant.

QVC announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees, citing the cost of rebuilding. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would be laying off employees starting Tuesday.