Fertilizer plant fire appears to affect 36 employees

The massive fire at the Winston Weaver Co. Inc. plant in Winston-Salem appears to affect about 36 employees.
The privately-held company's website has limited historical information other than to say the company was founded in 1929 in Norfolk, Va., and the Winston-Salem plant opened in January 1940. It was incorporated in 1993.
The fire began Monday night at the 65,423-square-foot plant at 4440 N. Cherry St., causing Winston-Salem Fire Department officials to order an evacuation of a one-mile radius around the 8.46-acre site.
Winston Weaver officials could not be reached for comment about the fire, whether the plant was insured and if/how they plan to resume business. The voice mail at the company's office was not accepting messages.
Company representative Andrew Carroll released a statement Tuesday through the city of Winston-Salem that read that "there have been no injuries or loss of life to any employees, fire responders or citizens at this time."
“We will continue working with first responders and relevant officials to ensure safety of the community, and we will participate fully in the investigation into the cause of the fire."
Winston Weaver is not a member of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.
The latest Dun & Bradstreet report on the company, updated in December, listed it with 35 employees overall and annual sales in the $19 million to $20 million range.
According to the latest corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State's office, Michael Carroll is listed as company president, G. Dallas Barnes Jr. as vice president and Joshua Abrahams as chief financial officer.
Carroll is listed as executive with Meherrin Fertilizer Inc. of Severn, according to Meherrin's website.
A Lexus-Nexus search for Barnes lists him as an executive or official with three companies in eastern North Carolina: president of Halifax Fertilizer Co. Inc. of Enfield; vice president of Meherrin; and a member-manager with Rogersrun Farm LLC of Margarettsville.
Carroll and Barnes have not returned messages left at their Meherrin offices. Severn and Margarettsville are in Northhampton County.
Winston Weaver specializes in all-purpose plant food and specialty fertilizer. Its products are sold at Lowe’s home-improvement stores throughout the Southeast.
The fire, however, will not disrupt the fertilizer supply chain for Lowe's, the company said.
"We source this product from other locations and suppliers, and don’t anticipate any supply interruptions," Lowe's spokesman Steve Salazar said.
Commissioner's thoughts
Mike Causey, the state's insurance commissioner, appeared at a Tuesday afternoon press conference at the bequest of Winston-Salem Fire Department chief Trey Mayo.
Causey said the department has two investigators from the state Office of Fire Marshals, along with a drone, at the plant site.
"There are just a lot of unanswered questions," Causey said.
Causey said the department is gathering information on whether Winston Weaver had insurance on the plant.
"That's going to be a key to the business getting back on its feet," Causey said.
"It depends on what type of insurance coverage it had, if they had a business interruption policy.
Causey drew a comparison to the Dec. 18 QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount in expressing there's no guarantee the company will choose to rebuild the plant.
QVC announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees, citing the cost of rebuilding. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would be laying off employees starting Tuesday.
"It's too early to tell if it is a total loss, but what I have heard from the fire chief is that there has been tremendous structural damage, most of the structure consumed by the fire," Causey said.
Causey said a major factor in Winston Weaver's decision on whether to rebuild is the cost of a brand-new structure compared with a building that predated most, if not all, business codes, in particular requiring sprinklers in commercial buildings.
"Many times, when a business is destroyed like this, it tends to disappear," Causey said.
The fact that Winston Weaver's parent company has other fertilizer facilities in eastern N.C., and whether they can absorb the local production volume in the long term, could determine whether it makes sense to rebuild, Causey said.
"I've been told there's already a fertilizer shortage in the country, and the destruction of this plant just further adds to that shortage," Causey said.
The Winston Weaver plant fire may be the largest fire in or near downtown Winston-Salem since August 1998.
What was described at that time as a raging inferno of wind, flames and smoke destroyed a vacant R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. Building No. 256, and severely damaged several old tobacco factories.
That includes Albert Hall, which was singed but still left standing, that was rebuilt to become an early anchor of Piedmont Triad Research Park, which is now branded as Innovation Quarter.
In all, 500,000 square feet of prime downtown factory space was leveled by the fire.
