Fervor for synchronous firefly viewings crashed Grandfather Mountain’s website when tickets went on sale

fireflies-photo

Grandfather Mountain will host synchronous firefly viewing events for the first time ever this summer. Tickets were to go on sale Monday, but so many people tried to buy them that the website crashed, Grandfather Mountain said. 

 PHOTO BY JIM MAGRUDER, GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN STEWARDSHIP FOUNDATION

Nature lovers hoping for a ticket to Grandfather Mountain's inaugural synchronous firefly viewings were disappointed Monday morning.

An overwhelming response caused the website to crash when tickets were set to go on sale for the Grandfather Glows event, the park said on its website.

Would-be buyers reported getting multiple error messages as they tried to maneuver on the site. 

Grandfather Mountain said on social media pages that tickets will be sold later this week. A date and time weren't immediately available.

In the meantime, a Grandfather Glows Waitlist is available online.

