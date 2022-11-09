 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park returns for 2022-2023 season

 Walt Unks

The 31st annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park will open Friday and run through Jan. 1.

This drive-thru show will operate from 6-11 p.m. nightly.

Highlights include the Gift Village, offering holiday crafts, wood workings, seasonal treats, and other unique gifts for sale made by local crafters and S’moresville, operated by Lowes Foods, with marshmallow roasting.

The Gift Shop will be open each night of the show and will close at 11 p.m. with the exception of Dec. 31 when it will close at 10 p.m. S’moresville will close each evening at 10 p.m. and will be closed the entire evening of Dec. 25.

In addition, Tanglewood Stables will provide horse-drawn carriage rides and tractor-pulled hayrides through the light show. Advance reservations are required.

Lowes Foods will return as the title sponsor for the 2022-2023 season.

Admission is $20 cash or $23 credit card for family cars, vans and trucks; $45 cash or $48 credit card for commercial vans, limos and mini-buses; and $115 cash or $118 credit card for motor coaches and buses. There are also discount ticket nights. For more information, visit www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

