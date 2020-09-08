The 11 long-term care facilities in Forsyth County with current COVID-19 outbreaks had few or no new cases since Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
The recent increase in COVID-19-related deaths in Forsyth appears to have come mostly from three long-term care facilities.
In the past week, Forsyth's total of COVID-19 related deaths climbed from 71 to 82.
There were at least 10 resident deaths reported at Forsyth long-term care facilities from 4 p.m. Sept. 1 to 4 p.m. Friday.
However, there were no deaths listed for the past four days.
DHHS reported that five deaths occurred in the past week involving residents at Trinity Glen. Its case count remained unchanged since Friday at 26 infected residents and 20 infected staff members.
Accordius' case count increased from seven to 22 residents, and from three to five staff, in the past week. The death total rose from one to four residents.
In the past week, Trinity Elm's case count moved from 17 to 20 infected residents and from 11 to 15 staff, along with two additional resident deaths for a total of three.
The largest current case count in Forsyth is at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 47 infected residents and 29 infected staff. There has been one resident death.
Altogether, there are 281 active cases — 163 residents and 118 staff with 17 resident deaths — at Forsyth long-term care facilities with outbreaks.
There are 38 current outbreaks among long-term care facilities in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. Besides the 11 in Forsyth, there are six in Guilford; five in Alamance; four in Surry; three in Davidson, two in Ashe, Randolph and Rockingham; and one in Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
Altogether, there are 934 currently reported cases in the 14-county region, comprising 634 residents and 300 staff.
As of noon Tuesday, there were at least 1,458 residents of nursing homes or residential care centers in the state who have died from COVID-19. Those deaths accounted for 50.1% of the 2,909 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
There have been at least 13,111 cases in long-term care facilities, representing 7.3% of the statewide total.
Residents of skilled-nursing facilities became able Friday to begin having outdoor visits with family members and friends.
An order issued Sept. 1 by state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen allows for limited outdoor meetings with up to two visitors. The order is in effect through at least Sept. 22.
The order is part of an overall Phase 2.5 partial relaxation of North Carolina's social-distancing guidelines by the Cooper administration that went into effect Friday.
