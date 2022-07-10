Fiery car crash in Brown Summit kills three, including Greensboro firefigher

BROWNS SUMMIT — A fiery car crash Saturday afternoon claimed three lives, including a Greensboro fireman.

The tragic incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. on N.C. 61 near Turner Smith Road in Guilford County, according to the Highway Patrol.

Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville was traveling north on N.C. 61 when he inexplicably lost control of his 2012 Dodge Charger and struck a Jeep Cherokee driven in the opposite direction by Richard Norman Murrell.

The Charger caught fire, trapping a 15-year-old passenger and Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville. Both died at the scene.

Murrell, 58, a Greensboro firefighter assigned to Station 5 on Westover Terrace, also died at the scene. His 50-year-old wife, who was in the front seat, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Lattero, whose injuries were also considered life-threatening, was taken to a hospital as well.

The State Highway Patrol is trying to determine the cause of the crash.