 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fiery car crash in Brown Summit kills three, including Greensboro firefigher

  • 0

BROWNS SUMMIT — A fiery car crash Saturday afternoon claimed three lives, including a Greensboro fireman.

The tragic incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. on N.C. 61 near Turner Smith Road in Guilford County, according to the Highway Patrol.

Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville was traveling north on N.C. 61 when he inexplicably lost control of his 2012 Dodge Charger and struck a Jeep Cherokee driven in the opposite direction by Richard Norman Murrell.

The Charger caught fire, trapping a 15-year-old passenger and Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville. Both died at the scene.

Murrell, 58, a Greensboro firefighter assigned to Station 5 on Westover Terrace, also died at the scene. His 50-year-old wife, who was in the front seat, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Lattero, whose injuries were also considered life-threatening, was taken to a hospital as well.

The State Highway Patrol is trying to determine the cause of the crash.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert