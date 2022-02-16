Fiery crash kills pilot whose plane hit tractor-trailer on I-85 near Lexington. Twin-engine craft was leaving airport, authorities say.

Benjamin Nelson video of plane that crashed on Interstate 85 near Lexington

LEXINGTON — A twin-engine plane that had just taken off from nearby Davidson County Airport on Wednesday slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer traveling south on Interstate 85 during the afternoon rush hour, killing the pilot and closing the highway for hours.

The pilot, whose name was not released, was killed at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries at Lexington Medical Center.

The Federal Aviation Authority identified the plane as a Beechcraft Baron.

N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 5:10 p.m., Trooper Ned Moultrie said.

The crash scene is less than a mile from the airport. At some point, the plane descended and hit the tractor-trailer, causing it to ignite and overturn, Moultrie said.

Benjamin Nelson of Trinity was northbound on I-85 during his daily commute when he saw a cloud of black smoke a few miles ahead of him.

A former employee in the aviation industry, Nelson knew that the airport was in that area.