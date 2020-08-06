Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a fiery crash on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
The incident happened about 4 p.m. when a driver lost control of a vehicle with flat tire at mile marker 196 on I-40 near U.S. 311, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. That vehicle was then hit by another vehicle.
One vehicle stopped on the highway, and the other vehicle stopped on the highway's shoulder, the highway patrol said. That vehicle then caught fire.
Four people who were involved in the crash did not sustain serious injuries but they were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the highway patrol said.
The highway patrol didn't identify those people.
The crash forced authorities to close all lanes of I-40 west of its interchange with U.S. 311 for about one hour, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. The highway reopened to traffic about 5:20 p.m.
