Fifth school reports COVID-19 cluster in Forsyth. County also records 3 more deaths.

Another COVID-19 cluster was reported Wednesday in a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County elementary school.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists Sherwood Forest Elementary with four students and one staff member in the cluster.
DHHS also removed Clemmons Middle and Walkertown Elementary from the list of school clusters.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported an additional three COVID-19 related deaths and 84 new cases across Forsyth County.
As of noon Wednesday, Forsyth has had 51,135 cases and 549 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
The DHHS cluster dashboard is updated Tuesdays for child care, long-term care and school facilities.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.
However, a facility or school must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be taken off the list.
The state counts five current clusters in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Seven infected students and one infected staff member are counted at both Mount Tabor High and Southeast Middle.
For Carter High, a non-traditional school for students with exceptional needs, infections among three students and two staff members are listed on the current dashboard.
For Paisley IB Middle, five students make up a COVID-19 cluster.
Overall, there are 26 students and five staff members on the list.
The school district has said that the majority of school-related COVID-19 cases “continue to be linked to community exposure.”
“Most of these cases are linked to students who are ineligible to get the vaccine or are unvaccinated,” the system said.
The biggest clusters among Triad and Northwest North Carolina schools are listed at West Wilkes Middle, involving 27 students in two separate clusters.
Revolution Academy Charter School in Guilford has 13 students and six staff infected, and Southeastern Stokes Middle's cluster involves 17 students.
Altogether, DHHS lists 27 active K-12 clusters in the Triad or Northwest North Carolina, down two from last week. Those clusters affect 185 students and 26 staff members.
DHHS removed Flatrock Elementary in Surry from the cluster dashboard.
Arbor Acres cluster conflict
The latest DHHS update of COVID-19 clusters among congregate care facilities continues to list Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with a COVID-19 cluster of 22 staff members and eight residents, including one who died.
Arbor Acres said Wednesday there are just two staff members with active infections, with the last positive case reported Sept. 30. Officials said there has not been a new case among residents since Aug. 15.
Andrew Applegate, the facility’s president and chief executive, issued a follow-up memo Wednesday in which he said that "the numbers we provide the local health department are accurate and in compliance with reporting requirements."
Applegate also said, "While I have no argument with the state collecting the data as they do, the state also has a duty and responsibility to provide information that is helpful to consumers as they make decisions about where they receive services."
He said Arbor Acres will take steps to correct misinformation.
"I have also asked our trade association, LeadingAge North Carolina, which has direct access to (DHHS), to clearly share our concerns about the confusion their reporting creates."
DHHS has responded to complaints by saying that an outbreak is considered over “if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility.”
Among the largest COVID-19 clusters counted in Forsyth long-term care centers:
Trinity Elms Health & Rehab is listed with 23 resident cases, including one death, and 10 staff cases.
Bradford Village of Kernersville-West is listed with 14 residents and eight staff.
Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation is listed with 15 staff and four residents.
Salemtowne Babcock Health Center is listed with 10 staff and six residents.
Overall, 16 long-term care centers in Forsyth were listed Wednesday with clusters, up one from the previous report. There are a combined 98 staff members considered infected, along with 70 residents, including two who died.
DHHS said in a Tuesday statement that COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations deaths in long-term care facilities have declined in recent months even during the delta variant outbreak.
As of last week, more than 80% of long-term care residents have been fully vaccinated.
"The decrease in cases and severe illness can be attributed to vaccination for residents and staff of long-term care facilities and to the work done by long-term care providers to implement measures to protect staff and residents from COVID-19.
"Outbreaks in long-term care facilities are smaller in size and have fewer associated deaths compared to any other time during the pandemic," DHHS reported.
Forsyth update
The state said Forsyth had 84 new cases between noon Tuesday and Wednesday, compared with 58 reported Tuesday and 66 Monday.
There have been 37 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far this month.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths involving individuals who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
About 33% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 182, have occurred since April 15.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 2,160 new cases statewide Wednesday, up from 1,374 new cases reported Tuesday — the lowest daily statewide count since July 20.
There were 65 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.46 million COVID-19 cases and 17,640 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,811 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Wednesday, down 85 from Tuesday’s report.
Wednesday’s hospitalization count is the lowest since Aug. 5.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 373 COVID-19 patients, down 27 from Tuesday’s report.
The latest statewide positive test rate is 6.5% based on 18,767 tests conducted Monday. Friday’s positive rate of 5.6% was the lowest since July 17.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 7.1% over the past 14 days.
As of noon Wednesday, 227,417 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 212,336 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
336-727-7376