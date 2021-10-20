Fifth school reports COVID-19 cluster in Forsyth. County also records 3 more deaths.

The latest DHHS update of COVID-19 clusters among congregate care facilities continues to list Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with a COVID-19 cluster of 22 staff members and eight residents, including one who died.

Arbor Acres said Wednesday there are just two staff members with active infections, with the last positive case reported Sept. 30. Officials said there has not been a new case among residents since Aug. 15.

Andrew Applegate, the facility’s president and chief executive, issued a follow-up memo Wednesday in which he said that "the numbers we provide the local health department are accurate and in compliance with reporting requirements."

Applegate also said, "While I have no argument with the state collecting the data as they do, the state also has a duty and responsibility to provide information that is helpful to consumers as they make decisions about where they receive services."

He said Arbor Acres will take steps to correct misinformation.

"I have also asked our trade association, LeadingAge North Carolina, which has direct access to (DHHS), to clearly share our concerns about the confusion their reporting creates."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}