Fighting through physical, emotional fatigue key to patient care response

Renae Caldwell, director of Novant Health Medical Group operations and patient experience.

What lessons have been learned from year one to year two in terms of patient care, particularly during the delta and omicron surges? More than anything, the anxiety and fear from our patients and our general community is lower.

COVID has become something we’re more used to living with. It doesn’t mean it’s any less deadly, but it’s something we’ve learned to live it.

I think for our team members, there’s an increased comfort level in being able to care for patients who are suspected COVID positive. It feels a little less fearful and a lot less anxious right now.

How draining — physically, emotionally, spiritually, etc. — has the second year of the pandemic been compared with the first? These two years have been extremely tiring for health-care workers everywhere, but I do believe the vaccine rollout helped to boost morale because that’s when we felt like there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

In terms of operations, as the number of cases continued to climb and variants popped up, we had to make changes and it required a lot more work to make sure everyone was safe.

I would say for our team members, there’s not been a lot of respite yet.

But our team continues to show extreme resilience and is still taking care of the patients while also taking care of each other.

I also think most folks are doing a really good job of making sure that everyone gets time off. That wasn’t something a luxury the first year.

How has patient/relatives’ understanding of COVID-19 changed — the recognition it exists and how being unvaccinated contributes to a much larger risk exposure? For the most part, people understand more about COVID now than they did in the first year.

Patients are very good about noticing if they’re socially distancing, and they normally don’t mind putting a mask on when they come into the clinic.

I think there’s still some tension around vaccination, but I see a lot more people getting vaccinated so they can enjoy the things that they did before the pandemic, like traveling and spending time with their family and friends.

Does there remain significant resistance to the realities of the pandemic?

Yes, and I think it’s product of fatigue.

We can probably attest to a point where we became fatigued from having to remember to wear a mask all the time, or maybe from not being able to go certain places that we used to go, or we’re having longer waits at restaurants because they’re reduced staff and reduced number of tables.

That’s where the education that we do with our patients is important in getting that message out to the community that we still have to protect each other, regardless of fatigue or frustration.

What has helped you and your family get through this second year?

For my family, it’s been about getting back to doing the things that we love to do.

Even the small things go a long way. For me personally, being able to take some time off work has been a huge relief. My husband and I both work in health care, so it’s also been beneficial to not discuss COVID outside of the office since we work with it all day.

What more can be done to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, or is there a resignation that the vaccination levels won’t get much higher? As health-care providers, we need to continue to educate our patients on the importance of being vaccinated.

As someone who opened vaccine clinics and has a father who is very high risk, I hope that people continue to get their COVID vaccine.

I still see patients every day who decide to get their shots and that continued progress is so important. If we can get one more person each day to get vaccinated, that may help protect my father or someone else’s family member or friend when they go to the grocery store or choose to go back to church.

What do you think the next 6-12 months hold in terms of the pandemic, patient care and hopefully finally getting a sustained break? For health-care workers, we’ve all been so stressed and essentially in survival mode, so it’s important that we get a sustained break because it’s really been hard.

I think for many of us, we haven’t even taken the time yet to really process and reflect on what’s happened.

We are also excited to continue to welcome patients back for all the things they have been putting off, like annual physical, mammograms and other vaccines.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.