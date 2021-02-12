Filing for 2020 state and federal tax gets underway

State and federal tax seasons officially began Friday, after the opening of filing was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The final filing date remains April 15.
Taxpayers who filed electronically before Friday will receive notices that their returns have been accepted officially.
Free online filing (eFile) options for qualified taxpayers are available at www.NCDOR.gov using NCfreefile. Eligibility requirements are available at www.ncdor.gov/ncfreefile.
State taxpayers must start at the agency website to file their taxes electronically.
The Revenue Department said because of enhanced measures to protect identity theft, some refunds may be delayed, which typically are received within six weeks for electronically filed returns and 12 weeks for paper returns. Filing returns early also reduces the risk of tax refund fraud.
The IRS is emphasizing electronic filing for the 2020 season to avoid what is projected to be significant paper-related processing delays.
"The pandemic has created a variety of tax law changes and has created some unique circumstances for this filing season," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "To avoid issues, the IRS urges taxpayers to take some simple steps to help ensure they get their refund as quickly as possible, starting with filing electronically and using direct deposit."
Taxpayers can file electronically by using a tax professional, IRS Free File or other commercial tax preparation software.
The IRS expects to receive more than 160 million individual tax returns this year, with nine out of 10 returns filed electronically. At least eight out of 10 taxpayers get their refunds by using direct deposit.
The IRS said taxpayers who did not receive their full stimulus payment from 2020 or 2021 can use the recovery rebate credit on the 2020 Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR to claim the amount not received.
"Even if you do not have a filing requirement, you can still file a 2020 return for the exclusive purpose of seeking the rebate payment," the IRS said.
For more information, go to www.irs.gov/newsroom/recovery-rebate-credit.
