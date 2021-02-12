Filing for 2020 state and federal tax gets underway

State and federal tax seasons officially began Friday, after the opening of filing was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The final filing date remains April 15.

Taxpayers who filed electronically before Friday will receive notices that their returns have been accepted officially.

Free online filing (eFile) options for qualified taxpayers are available at www.NCDOR.gov using NCfreefile. Eligibility requirements are available at www.ncdor.gov/ncfreefile.

State taxpayers must start at the agency website to file their taxes electronically.

The Revenue Department said because of enhanced measures to protect identity theft, some refunds may be delayed, which typically are received within six weeks for electronically filed returns and 12 weeks for paper returns. Filing returns early also reduces the risk of tax refund fraud.

The IRS is emphasizing electronic filing for the 2020 season to avoid what is projected to be significant paper-related processing delays.