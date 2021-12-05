Filing for office begins at noon Monday in Forsyth County

Filing for local, state and federal offices begins at noon on Monday, as the 2022 campaign season officially gets under way.

Some candidates have already announced their candidacy, while other office holders have announced that they are not running for re-election.

Either way, the only decisions that matter will be whether people interested in running for office file thier paperwork between Dec. 6 and Dec. 17. Many of the ones who do file will appear on the ballot for the primary, which will be held on March 8.

For contests that have no more people filing from a party than there are seats to fill, no primary will be held and the party nominees will go straight to the ballot for the general election on Nov. 8.

The filing period ends at noon on Dec. 17, a Friday.

The local contests up for grabs include all nine seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education and three of the seats on the seven-member Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

The offices of sheriff and clerk of superior court will be up for election in 2022, as well as the position of Forsyth County district attorney.