Filing for office begins at noon Monday in Forsyth County

Filing for local, state and federal offices begins at noon on Monday, as the 2022 campaign season officially gets under way.
Some candidates have already announced their candidacy, while other office holders have announced that they are not running for re-election.
Either way, the only decisions that matter will be whether people interested in running for office file thier paperwork between Dec. 6 and Dec. 17. Many of the ones who do file will appear on the ballot for the primary, which will be held on March 8.
For contests that have no more people filing from a party than there are seats to fill, no primary will be held and the party nominees will go straight to the ballot for the general election on Nov. 8.
The filing period ends at noon on Dec. 17, a Friday.
The local contests up for grabs include all nine seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education and three of the seats on the seven-member Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
The offices of sheriff and clerk of superior court will be up for election in 2022, as well as the position of Forsyth County district attorney.
All 120 seats in the N.C. House and all 50 seats in the N.C. Senate are up for election. Anyone used to voting for this or that candidate needs to be aware that the district lines have changed for 2022, so their election choices may change as well because of redistricting.
A small number of county residents have changed from District B to District A on the board of commissioners, thanks to redistricting.
Redistricting has also greatly changed the boundaries of North Carolina's districts in the U.S. Congress, and the state picked up a 14th member of Congress starting in 2022, thanks to the results of the 2020 Census.
Forsyth County, formerly split between the 6th and 10th congressional districts, is now entirely in the 10th, now represented by Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry.
With the retirement of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, the state will get a new senator for a six-year term starting in 2022.
A number of judicial contests will also be on the ballot in 2022, from the state supreme court to superior and district court positions.
As the filing period approached, three school board members announced they were not planning to run for re-election. Elisabeth Motsinger, a Democrat and one of three at-large members of the school board, said she would not seek a new term in 2022, as did Dana Caudill Jones and Marilyn Parker, two of the four Republicans who represent District 2 on the school board.
Meanwhile, Leah Crowley and Lida Calvert Hayes, the other two District 3 Republicans, have said they do plan to run, as does Democrat Deanna Kaplan, an at-large member.
While the other school board members have not weighed in, the Winston-Salem City Council recently approved a policy change that would allow city employee Alex Bohannon, a District 1 Democrat, to run for office without having to take an unpaid leave of absence.
Ted Kaplan, an incumbent Democrat who has said he will run again for his at-large seat on the board of commissioners, will get an in-party challenge from Dan Besse, a Democrat who formerly sat on the Winston-Salem City Council.
The other seats up for election on the county board include both District A seats, now held by incumbent Democrats Fleming El-Amin and Tonya McDaniel, and one of the four District B seats. Commissioner Don Martin, a Republican, is the incumbent in that seat.
At the state General Assembly, one House member representing part of Forsyth has said she will not run, while another announced he will be a candidate for re-election.
Evelyn Terry, a Democrat who represents District 71 in the N.C. House, said she will not run for a sixth term. Jeff Zenger, a Republican serving his first term representing District 74 in the N.C. House, issued a statement on Friday announcing his plans to run for a second term.
