Finding balance in patient care remains challenging for pharmacist

Michael Paquette, senior director of pharmacy for the greater Winston-Salem market:

What lessons have been learned from year one to year two in terms of patient care, particularly during the delta and omicron surges?

The big thing I’ve learned about is the resiliency of our team members.

When it comes to health-care workers, everyone shows up every day to do whatever is needed to care for our patients — that’s priority.

I think the delta and omicron variants really pushed everyone to that space of understanding that this is a big deal, but we have to balance not only caring for patients with COVID, but all other patients and give everyone equal treatment.

I think you also started to see a lot more team members contract COVID, which was another thing to navigate as an organization. It was a lot.

How draining — physically, emotionally, spiritually, etc. — has the second year of the pandemic been compared with the first?

I look back to what it felt like in June when we the numbers first started to go down and things began to look up.

We were revving up our vaccine efforts and across Novant, our vaccination rates were going up.

Then delta came, and you started to see that not only were there more cases, but that the severity of the cases was much higher.

Then, once that subsided, you started to get that feeling again that maybe we’re going to get some light at the end of the tunnel — and then omicron came, and it seemed like everyone had it or knew someone that had it.

We continued to administer vaccinations and booster shots, but we were still seeing that influx of patients, team members and many in the community. That was tough.

How has patient/relatives’ understanding of COVID-19 changed — the recognition it exists and how being unvaccinated contributes to a much larger risk exposure?

The data speaks for itself.

The risk of exposure doesn’t really change with vaccination because you can still get exposed, but the severity of illness for those who have been vaccinated is lessened.

You have patients who have multiple comorbidities who are vaccinated and still required hospitalization, but they had a better prognosis because of their vaccination status.

Does there remain significant resistance to the realities of the pandemic?

I think that if people have their minds made up, they’re going to have their minds made up.

I don’t know that anything is going to change unless someone is personally impacted by COVID.

What has helped you and your family get through this second year?

For us, it’s two things — being vaccinated, which has been a huge relief, and trying to do as many ordinary activities as we could.

We’ve tried, with restrictions and precautions, to live life as normal as possible.

Based off everyone’s comfort level, we’ve just tried to gain a sense of normalcy.

What more can be done to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, or is there a resignation that the vaccination levels won’t get much higher?

I believe that most people who want to get vaccinated have gotten vaccinated.

It really comes down to whether they are personally impacted by it, or if they know someone who has been.

The data shows the benefits of being vaccinated, and it’s just whether people are exposed to it or not that that would change that decision.

What do you think the next 6-12 months hold in terms of the pandemic, patient care and hopefully finally getting a sustained break?

I think it’ll depend on whether we are fully into the endemic phase, and I think that’s really what we’re approaching given the number of people who have been vaccinated and the individuals who have been exposed it.

We’re likely going to have to learn to live with COVID, but I think we know how to navigate that.

Really, it’s just continuing to move forward. That’s not necessarily putting it behind you, because it’s going to be present and part of what we do.

Do you have anything specific you’d like to add?

The vaccine rollout stands out to me.

It was a great testament to how health-care workers can combine efforts regardless of what setting they’re in or the specialty they were taught.

It just shows that health-care is a unique setting, and everyone wants to do something for the betterment of the public.

