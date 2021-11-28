Fire at Pilot Mountain State Park continues to spread. Forecast offers no promise of relief.

About 30 firefighters from the forest service and the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation are on the scene at the fire. Crews from local fire departments responded to the initial call, which came in around 5 p.m., Saturday.

Those local crews are on standby to protect surrounding structures, Holt said.

Nearby landowners have not been evacuated and are not in harm’s way, Holt said.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a tweet that he appreciated the work of firefighters and others who are working to keep people safe.

Though the fire has not been contained, it is confined to state-owned property.

“We plan on holding the fire to the mountain,” Holt said.

Prescribed burns at the state park over the years will help firefighters suppress the fire, Holt said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, the base of the mountain has a fire line that was established in 2012 when a wildfire burned nearly 800 acres. That fire started as a prescribed burn.

Madison Abbott, who lives in Pilot Mountain, said she learned about the fire through social media. Around 9 p.m., the “sky was bright red” and the smell of smoke was strong, she said.