Fire at Pilot Mountain State Park grows to 180 acres; blaze forces park's closure

Fueled by dry and windy conditions, a fire that started off a popular trail at Pilot Mountain State Park on Saturday afternoon grew overnight to encompass more than 180 acres, forcing campers to evacuate and the park to close for the foreseeable future.
The park's closure extends to all areas of the park, including the river section.
The knob, the park's most distinctive feature, was shrouded in a veil of smoke on an otherwise clear morning. Several patches of smoke were visible on the long north-facing slope, indications that the fire had spread rapidly.
"Right now there's pretty much fire all around the top of the mountain basically," said Jimmy Holt, the Guilford County ranger for the N.C. Forest Service. "It's dry, windy conditions. We haven't had significant rainfall in several weeks so suppression is difficult."
About 30 firefighters from the forest service and the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation are on scene at the fire. Crews from local fire departments responded to the initial call, which came in around 5 p.m., Saturday. Those local crews are on standby to protect surrounding structures, Holt said.
Nearby landowners have not been evacuated and are not in harm's way, Holt said.
Though the fire has not been contained, it is confined to state-owned property.
"We plan on holding the fire to the mountain," Holt said.
Prescribed burns at the state park over the years will help firefighters suppress the fire, Holt said. In addition, the base of the mountain has a fire line that was established in 2012 when a wildfire burned nearly 800 acres. That fire started as a prescribed burn.
Madison Abbott, who lives in Pilot Mountain, said she learned about the fire through social media. Around 9 p.m., the "sky was bright red" and the smell of smoke was strong, she said.
She and a few friends drove to Pinnacle View Baptist Church where they got a good view of the fire.
Through binoculars, Abbott said she could see flames climbing trees and quickly spreading.
"From far away, it looked slow moving but up close, you could definitely see it spreading," she said.
On Sunday morning, lots of people were out taking pictures of the smoky knob. The stench of smoke was strong around the towns of Pinnacle and Pilot Mountain, drifting onto U.S. 52. A scout plane occasionally buzzed overhead.
Against the backdrop of the burning mountain, several people, with Bibles in hand, walked into services at Friendly Chapel Church in the town of Pilot Mountain.
Holt encouraged local landowners to avoid burning anything until the fire is out.
The fire comes almost two weeks after a wildfire started by an abandoned campfire burned more than 40 acres at nearby Sauratown Mountain in southwestern Stokes County.
