Fire at Pilot Mountain State Park grows to 180 acres

"We plan on holding the fire to the mountain," Holt said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prescribed burns at the state park over the years will help firefighters suppress the fire, Holt said. In addition, the base of the mountain has a fire line that was established in 2012 when a wildfire burned nearly 800 acres. That fire started as a prescribed burn.

Madison Abbott, who lives in Pilot Mountain, said she learned about the fire through social media. Around 9 p.m., the "sky was bright red" and the smell of smoke was strong, she said.

She and a few friends drove to Pinnacle View Baptist Church where they got a good view of the fire.

Through binoculars, Abbott said she could see flames climbing trees and quickly spreading.

"From far away, it looked slow moving but up close, you could definitely see it spreading," she said.

On Sunday morning, lots of people were out taking pictures of the smoky knob. The stench of smoke was strong around the towns of Pinnacle and Pilot Mountain, drifting onto U.S. 52. A scout plane occasionally buzzed overhead.

Against the backdrop of the burning mountain, several people, with Bibles in hand, walked into services at Friendly Chapel Church in the town of Pilot Mountain.