Fire at Plaza West Apartments displaces 16 people Wednesday night, Winston-Salem fire officials say

WINSTON-SALEM — No one was injured during a fire Wednesday night at Plaza West Apartments that displaced 16 occupants, according to an update from the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Police also responded at 10:30 p.m. to the fire in the 4800 block of Commercial Plaza Street and found the building clouded with smoke. Officers assisted at the scene with crowd control, police said in a news release.

The fire department said the smoke detectors were operational.

Information about what caused the fire was not immediately available.

Disaster Action Team members with the American Red Cross are assisting eight people with financial aid and immediate needs such as shelter, food and clothes, the agency said.