Fire at Robinhood Road Lowes Foods is still under investigation

Officials are investigating a fire that occurred Sunday morning at the Lowes Foods at 3372 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem Fire Department dispatcher said that a call about the fire came in at 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

“As far as what started it and what burned and all that, it’s been handed over to our Fire Prevention Bureau,” Battalion Chief Scott Gauldin said.

Lowes Foods said in a statement that the store opened on time at 6 a.m. Sunday.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.