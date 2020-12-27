Fire at Robinhood Road Lowes Foods is still under investigation

Officials are investigating a fire that occurred Sunday morning at the Lowes Foods at 3372 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
A Winston-Salem Fire Department dispatcher said that a call about the fire came in at 2:25 a.m. Sunday.
“As far as what started it and what burned and all that, it’s been handed over to our Fire Prevention Bureau,” Battalion Chief Scott Gauldin said.
Lowes Foods said in a statement that the store opened on time at 6 a.m. Sunday.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Fran Daniel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today