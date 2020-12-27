 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire at Robinhood Road Lowes Foods is still under investigation
0 comments
top story

Fire at Robinhood Road Lowes Foods is still under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}

Officials are investigating a fire that occurred Sunday morning at the Lowes Foods at 3372 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem Fire Department dispatcher said that a call about the fire came in at 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

“As far as what started it and what burned and all that, it’s been handed over to our Fire Prevention Bureau,” Battalion Chief Scott Gauldin said.

Lowes Foods said in a statement that the store opened on time at 6 a.m. Sunday.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News