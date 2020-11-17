Fire at Sunrise Towers confined to single apartment

Fire damaged a seventh-floor apartment Tuesday in Sunrise Towers on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. No injuries were reported.

The fire started at 1:04 p.m. in apartment 7H, said Division Chief Robert Wade of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It took 31 firefighters 26 minutes to put out the fire, Wade said. The fire was confined to that apartment.

“I don’t think the people who live there will be displaced,” Wade said.

Heavy smoke was visible from the seventh story once crews opened a window.

Investigators will determine how the fire started, Wade said. A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.

Keisha Roper of Winston-Salem said that her mother, who lives in Sunrise Towers, called her and told her daughter she was trapped on the seventh-floor balcony.

“All she saw was black smoke,” Roper said of mother.

Roper declined to identify her mother.

“She has trouble walking and trouble breathing,” Roper said. “She couldn’t get to the elevators, so we went to the balcony.”

Some residents carried her down the stairwell to safety, Roper said.

