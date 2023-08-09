A fire resulted in damages to the front of a Lexington home on Tuesday night, the Lexington Fire Department said.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a fire on Sunnyside Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home on fire with heavy smoke coming out of its front side, the fire department said.

Firefighters did not locate any victims or residents in the home and could not determine if anyone lived there at the time of the fire, the fire department said.

While one team searched for residents inside the home, another team worked to extinguish the fire, the fire department said.

The damage was limited to one room in the front of the house, the fire department said.

No firefighters were injured, the fire department said.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.