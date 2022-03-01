Fire closes stretch of South Stratford Road for hours Tuesday morning

A Tuesday morning fire caused heavy damage to an apparently unoccupied house on South Stratford Road, Winston-Salem firefighters said.

Stratford Road was blocked in both directions for over an hour between Jones Ferry and Fraternity Church roads while firefighters checked the house for occupants and extinguished the flames.

The fire occurred at a wooden house at 2730 S. Stratford Road. The house is down a gravel road on a wooded lot a short distance back from Stratford Road on the west side.

Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey said firefighters quickly determined that no one was in the house. They learned from Duke Energy that, while the house has a meter, there was no electrical service to it.

Ramsey said investigators will be working to determine what caused the fire and where in the house it started.

Though the house appears unoccupied, Ramsey said, investigators would need to determine whether someone was inside, and if so whether the fire was accidental or was started on purpose.