Fire damages apartment in Kernersville, displaces four residents
A fire at an apartment building in Kernersville caused an estimated damage of $10,000 and displaced four residents.

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department was dispatched at 8:26 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Lindsay Manor Circle in Kernersville for a reported apartment fire.

Smoke was showing from the apartment building when the first engine arrived on the scene. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control at 8:41 a.m.

The fire was contained to one apartment unit and all occupants were able to escape without harm. There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire department personnel.

The fire has been ruled unintentional. Red Cross and Lindsey Manor property management are assisting the displaced residents.

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department was assisted by the Colfax Fire Department, Beeson Crossroads Fire and Rescue, Forsyth County Fire Department and Forsyth County Emergency Services.

