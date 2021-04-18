Fire damages auto repair shop in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE — Firefighters knocked down a fire early Sunday afternoon in an automobile repair shop.
The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department was sent to Becks Automotive in the 300 block of West Bodenheimer Street just before noon. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building.
The fire was under control within a half hour and damage was limited to one repair bay. One employee suffered from minor smoke inhalation. Other employees got out without harm.
Firefighters determined that the fire was not intentional.
336-727-7481
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Scott Sexton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today