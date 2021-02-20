Fire damages house in Kernersville

A fire damaged a house Friday night in the 200 block of Beaucrest Road in Kernersville, authorities said Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The fire started shortly after 11:20 p.m. at the house whose occupants escaped without harm, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department said.

It took 28 firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire, said Austin Flynt, a department spokesman.

The fire caused $30,000 in damage to the house, the department said.

The American Red Cross is assisting five residents who were displaced by the fire, Flynt said.

The Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine how the fire started, the department said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.