Fire damages house in Prospect Park neighborhood in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem firefighters attacked a house fire in the Prospect Park neighborhood Thursday evening thinking that someone was inside, but later learned that the person inside had gotten out.

The fire was reported around 4:53 p.m. at 4920 Milton Drive, which is at the intersection of Prospect Drive. The neighborhood is off Carver School Road.

Heavy smoke filled the air near the house and smoke could be seen coming from an attic vent.

Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey said that firefighters had been told someone was in the house, but said it turned out that the person inside was able to get out. The fire was extinguished about 5 p.m.

The house was extensively damaged but no dollar loss was immediately available. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Multiple units from the Winston-Salem Fire Department arrived to tackle the blaze.