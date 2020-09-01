16th St Fire

Winston-Salem firefighters attend to a fire at 424 E. 16th Street, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. 

A fire Tuesday damaged a house at 422 E. 16th St. in Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire started at 12:11 p.m. on the back side of the home and spread, said Capt. Michael Flippin, an acting battalion chief of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It took 34 firefighters 17 minutes to put out the fire, Flippin said. The American Red Cross is assisting the four residents who were displaced by the fire.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damage to the wooden frame house, Flippin said. Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

"Everybody is safe, and that's the most important thing," Flippin said.

