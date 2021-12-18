Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT — A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said.

Nearly 30 fire departments responded to the fire at the company's facility near Rocky Mount, The News & Observer reported.

No injuries were immediately reported. All of the center's employees appeared to be accounted for, according to Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans.

"There were employees on scene at the time that it started," Evans told reporters. "They'll be able to make a full assessment once they're able to get further into the building."

Massive 5-alarm fire destroys most of Rocky Mount North Carolina QVC distribution center : Employee missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys Rocky Mount QVC distribution center- https://t.co/YqZPZXLGlq — A~ (@RES911CUE) December 18, 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evans said a "main section" of the 1.2 million-square-foot (365,000-square-meter) facility appears to be destroyed.