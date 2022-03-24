Fire damages vacant house on Thomasville Road

A fire damaged Thursday a vacant house being remodeled at the 3000 block of Thomasville Road, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The fire started at 6:19 p.m. when oily rags ignited on the home’s rear porch and in the kitchen area, said Battalion Chief Ricky McCutchen of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
It took about 30 firefighters 30 minutes to put out the fire, McCutchen said. No damage estimate was immediately available Thursday night.
Winston-Salem police temporarily closed the 3500 block of Thomasville Road between Baden and Louise roads as firefighters worked to put out the fire, police said.
