Fire damages Winston-Salem business Wednesday morning

Jonathan Alexander Gordon, 30, and Heather Michelle Everhart, 54, are accused of giving Eva Marie Beckom fentanyl-laced heroin.
A city lawsuit against Rolling Hills apartment is on hold while the apartment owner carries out crime-reduction plans that include evicting some tenants, using confidential information from police reports.
Ardmore resident who died in last week's standoff staged a similar standoff in 2007 in Davidson County
Edwin Joseph Castillo Jr., 34, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers, police said.
A 14-year-old was wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police say.
A former detention officer at the county jail was charged on Monday with five felony counts of providing contraband to an inmate, the Forsyth …
Woman, 53, shot to death by multiple gunmen, police say. One alleged shooter injured, left outside hospital.
A woman is dead after a shooting on Thursday night. Police were called to the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive. Officers also found a man with a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made.
Road work will result in lane closures on Interstate 40 in and around Winston-Salem from Sunday through Friday morning as crews do road and bridge rehab work.
'Wish he had surrendered' — Housemates of Edwin Castillo Jr. question fatal outcome of last week's standoff
A housemate of Edwin Joseph Castillo Jr. says Winston-Salem police shouldn’t have fatally shot Castillo during last week’s standoff between Ca…
Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a Rural Hall man Thursday night, authorities said Friday.
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen at Reagan High School, authorities said Thursday.