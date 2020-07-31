The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning on Blaze Street.

The department shared a video from the scene through its Twitter account around 9, saying that one occupant had been removed from the house by sanitation workers. 

The department said in the tweet that the scene was around the 200 block of Blaze Street.

The video shows smoke billowing out of the brick house while fire fighters continue to work the scene. 

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

