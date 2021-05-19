Fire destroyed a Winston-Salem institution. It also revealed the love story of a couple who built the business together.

To understand fully the story of Ervin's Beauty Services, it’s necessary to know something about Minnie and Jakay Ervin Sr.

They met when Jakay was a student at Winston-Salem Teachers College. Minnie Ervin was riding on a homecoming float; she was Miss Lemay Beauty College. “He told a friend, ‘I have to meet her,’” Minnie Ervin said.

And he did.

Jakay Ervin Sr. was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War era. He’d dropped out of high school, got drafted and badly hurt his knee when a Jeep flipped over during training. The injury prevented him from being sent to Korea.

That military experience, as it can, sharpened a young man’s focus. So he went back to high school as soon as he mustered out. After that, it was on to Winston-Salem State — while working a fulltime job at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco — for his bachelor’s in 1958 and N.C. A&T State University for graduate school.

He and Minnie married in 1955; Jakay Ervin Sr. settled into a job with the U.S. Postal Service and Minnie Ervin worked as a hairdresser. A family followed.

Opportunity knocked in the mid-’70s when that old gas station on Patterson Avenue went up for sale, and the Ervins answered it together — all four of them.