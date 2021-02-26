 Skip to main content
Fire destroys historic general store in Todd
The historic Todd General Store in the mountain community of Todd burned down last night, according to local media reports.

Built in 1914, the general store was a favorite stopping point for generations of visitors, from train travelers to bicycle riders pedaling along the flat Railroad Grade Road.

Though it had occasionally been vacant through the years, it remained a charming spot in a charming town that straddles Ashe and Watauga counties.

Most recently, Matt and Andrea Connell bought the store with the hope of returning it to its roots as a mom-and-pop store.

According to Watauga Online, the fire started around 10 p.m. Photos of the fire show the store engulfed in a towering blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

