Fire destroys home in Winston-Salem. Seven family members escape unharmed.

A fire destroyed a house Friday at 1208 23rd St. in Winston-Salem, but a family of seven people escaped unharmed.

Winston-Salem firefighters responded to the fire about 7:45 a.m., according to WGHP/FOX8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a video of the fire on its Twitter page.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire destroyed the family's possessions inside the home, said Alexandra Canty, a grandmother of the family.

"I'm glad that everyone made it out," Canty said.

Firefighters believe that something fell on a space heater in a child’s bedroom, causing the heater to catch fire, the television station reported. The fire then spread throughout the home.

A mother, father and five children under the age of 12 escaped the fire, the television station said. The family cat died in the fire.

The home, which lies on 0.17 acres, has a tax value of $2,300, according to a Forsyth County tax record. BV Disher Industries Inc. of Clemmons, a real-estate company, owns the property.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.