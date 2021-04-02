 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire destroys home in Winston-Salem. Seven family members escape unharmed.
0 comments
top story

Fire destroys home in Winston-Salem. Seven family members escape unharmed.

{{featured_button_text}}

A fire destroyed a house Friday at 1208 23rd St. in Winston-Salem, but a family of seven people escaped unharmed.

Winston-Salem firefighters responded to the fire about 7:45 a.m., according to WGHP/FOX8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a video of the fire on its Twitter page.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire destroyed the family's possessions inside the home, said Alexandra Canty, a grandmother of the family.

Follow our safety checklist for simple home safety suggestions to keep you and your loved ones healthy and happy. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

"I'm glad that everyone made it out," Canty said.

Firefighters believe that something fell on a space heater in a child’s bedroom, causing the heater to catch fire, the television station reported. The fire then spread throughout the home.

A mother, father and five children under the age of 12 escaped the fire, the television station said. The family cat died in the fire.

The home, which lies on 0.17 acres, has a tax value of $2,300, according to a Forsyth County tax record.  BV Disher Industries Inc. of Clemmons, a real-estate company, owns the property.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News