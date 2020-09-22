Fire displaces 65 residents at Winston-Salem Rescue Mission

A fire Tuesday evening at the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission on Oak Street displaced 65 residents, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Update: Building Fire 717 Oak St. The fire has been controlled. There are no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be caused by a faulty bath room exhaust fan. There has been an estimated $20,000 in damages. #wsfire .146 pic.twitter.com/fJWnUgD4pr— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) September 23, 2020
The fire started around 6:40 p.m. It began in a faulty bathroom exhaust fan and spread in the building, said Battalion Chief Jonathan Compton of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. It took more than 30 city firefighters 41 minutes to put out the fire, he said.
The fire caused about $20,000 in damage, Compton said.
Officials with the Rescue Mission worked with local churches to find shelter for the residents displaced by the fire, Compton said.
