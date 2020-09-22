 Skip to main content
Fire displaces 65 residents at Winston-Salem Rescue Mission
A fire Tuesday evening at the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission on Oak Street displaced 65 residents, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire started around 6:40 p.m. It began in a faulty bathroom exhaust fan and spread in the building, said Battalion Chief Jonathan Compton of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. It took more than 30 city firefighters 41 minutes to put out the fire, he said.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damage, Compton said.

Officials with the Rescue Mission worked with local churches to find shelter for the residents displaced by the fire, Compton said.

