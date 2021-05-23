Fire displaces family of six in Winston-Salem

A family of six was not at home early Sunday morning when a fire caused extensive damage to the home they were renting at the 3000 block of Prospect Avenue.

That didn't keep neighbor Leslie Caesar from experiencing many tense and frantic moments as she dashed over to her friend's house in fear that the woman and her five children might be inside.

"I saw these flames going out. It was like something exploding," Caesar said. "I did not know if they were in there."

It turned out that Yolanda Dillard, who lived at the house with her four girls and a boy, was not at home, nor were her children. Caesar said Dillard showed up while firefighters were still working the scene of the fire, which was reported around 2:23 a.m.

Caesar said Dillard had been visiting a sister, so was not at home.

Ricky McCutchen, a battalion chief with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, said that when his firefighting forces showed up, flames were coming out the right side of the house.

"It had extensive damage," McCuthchen said, adding that the house could possibly be repaired with major work.

Although the fire was under control by 2:54 a.m., firefighters didn't clear the fire scene until around 8 a.m. Saturday.