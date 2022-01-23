Fire displaces four in Twin Cedars subdivision in Winston-Salem

A house fire in the Twin Cedars subdivision off Salisbury Road in southern Winston-Salem displaced four people on Sunday, the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported.
The fire was at Greencedar Lane.
INCIDENT ALERT- Working house fire 1800 green cedar lane. Fire attack in progress. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/7kKcLmJxZl— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 23, 2022
A video posted by the fire department on Twitter showed flames rising above the roof of the house in at least two spots, and showed some roof timbers collapsing and falling to the ground nearby.
The fire was reported to emergency communicators at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
About two hours later, the fire department posted an update showing that the fire was under control and that the cause of the blaze was under investigation.
In addition to the two adults and two children displaced, firefighters said a puppy living at the residence was also displaced.
