Fire engulfs house off Old Salisbury Road near I-40 in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem firefighters arrived at a burning house on Sedgewick Street in Winston-Salem Monday night to find flames quickly penetrating the roof of the single-story frame house.

The fire was reported about 9:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of the residential street, which is located off Old Salisbury Road just south of Interstate 40. Thick smoke billowed through the night sky as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

Battalion chief Jason Branch said in a telephone interview about an hour after the fire was reported that the fire had been brought under control.

Helmet camera footage of working house fire in the 2700 block of Sedgwick St. Fire attack in Progress. Sedgwick St. is closed. ##WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/FI1y25AAPK — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) November 23, 2021

Branch said that the occupant of the dwelling arrived while firefighters were combatting the blaze, and that no one was inside at the time of the fire. No one was injured in the fire.

Branch said the cause of the fire had not been determined.

