 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire engulfs house off Old Salisbury Road near I-40 in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
alert top story

Fire engulfs house off Old Salisbury Road near I-40 in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Firefighters battle blaze

Winston-Salem firefighters work the scene of a fully involved housefire in the 2700 block of Sedgewick Street in the southern portion of the city.

 Wesley Young, Journal

Winston-Salem firefighters arrived at a burning house on Sedgewick Street in Winston-Salem Monday night to find flames quickly penetrating the roof of the single-story frame house.

IMG_3189 (1).jpg

The fire was reported about 9:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of the residential street, which is located off Old Salisbury Road just south of Interstate 40. Thick smoke billowed through the night sky as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_3190.jpg

Battalion chief Jason Branch said in a telephone interview about an hour after the fire was reported that the fire had been brought under control.

IMG_3188.jpg

Branch said that the occupant of the dwelling arrived while firefighters were combatting the blaze, and that no one was inside at the time of the fire. No one was injured in the fire.

Branch said the cause of the fire had not been determined.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert