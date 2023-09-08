A fire broke out Friday inside the Shaffner Inn at 150 Marshall St. SW, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at 10:51 a.m., Battalion Chief Aaron Patrick of Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It took 30 firefighters 10 minutes to put out the fire, Patrick said. The fire happened between the inn’s first and second floors, he said.

When the fire happened, there were two guests and about 10 employees inside the inn, said Kelli Elliott, the inn’s general manager. The fire was mostly on the inn’s main floor, she said.

The building’s occupants evacuated the inn after the fire happened, Patrick said.

“The fire department got here really fast, and did a great job,” said Lou Baldwin, the inn’s owner.

Multiple fire trucks and emergency vehicles temporarily blocked Marshall Street and its bridge over Salem Parkway near the inn.

No damage estimate was immediately available, Patrick said.

The inn’s guests were expected to stay in their rooms Friday night, and the inn’s staff plans to reopen its restaurant Saturday, if possible, Baldwin said.

