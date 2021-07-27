Fire forces five people from Lexington apartment building

A fire displaced five residents Monday in an apartment building at 12 London Court in Lexington, authorities said Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

The fire happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in apartment D on the building's second floor in the city's eastern section, said Battalion Chief J.D. Everhart of the Lexington Fire Department said. The fire then spread to another apartment.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building, the fire department said. It took 20 firefighters 11 minutes to put out the fire, Everhart said.

An investigator is working to determined how the fire started, the fire department said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire, Everhart said.

