 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire forces five people from Lexington apartment building
0 Comments

Fire forces five people from Lexington apartment building

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A fire displaced five residents Monday in an apartment building at 12 London Court in Lexington, authorities said Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

The fire happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in apartment D on the building's second floor in the city's eastern section, said Battalion Chief J.D. Everhart of the Lexington Fire Department said. The fire then spread to another apartment.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building, the fire department said. It took 20 firefighters 11 minutes to put out the fire, Everhart said.

An investigator is working to determined how the fire started, the fire department said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire, Everhart said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News