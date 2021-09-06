 Skip to main content
Fire in scrap metal pile shuts down street in Kernersville early Monday morning
OmniSource fire

Firefighters battle flames in the 1400 block of West Mountain Street in Kernersville

 Kernersville Fire Rescue Department

A fire in a large pile of scrap metal at OmniSource in Kernersville shut down the 1400 block of West Mountain Street on Monday morning.

The road reopened shortly after 7 a.m. Sept. 6.

A call about the blaze came in to the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire was so large that they requested more crews to battle the flames.

More than 20 firefighters were on the scene, and an investigation continues into what caused the fire, according to the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department.

It is the second such fire reported this year at OmniSource, a processor, distributor and manager of scrap and other metal. A fire on June 26 – also in a scrap metal pile – took 22 firefighters more than 2 hours to extinguish.

