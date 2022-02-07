Fire investigators begin work in Winston-Salem fertilizer plant ruins

The city responded to the threat by creating a one-mile voluntary evacuation zone around the plant site, which was reduced last Thursday to one-eighth of a mile as the threat of explosion faded. The reduction allowed all residents to go back to their homes.

All the while, firefighters kept pouring water onto the smoldering plant remains. Episodes of rain also helped with the cooling effort, and a check of the rail car found that its contents had remained unaffected by the heat of the fire — good news for both the city and firefighters.

Sunday saw a further reduction of the zone to only 275 feet, shrinking the area to little more than the plant itself.

Contractors are taking apart rubble left at the former plant by the destruction, but Mayo said the cleanup crews are leaving alone the sections of the plant that investigators most want to look at as they try to figure out the cause of the fire.

The fire is mostly out, although smoke still rises from some sections that are smoldering. During the day, Mayo said, while the contractors are working on the site, fire department personnel are standing by in case of any flareup.