Fire investigators begin work in Winston-Salem fertilizer plant ruins

Monday was the first day that fire investigators were able to get on site at the burned Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in their effort to find out what caused the massive blaze a week earlier, Winston-Salem Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo said.
Mayo, chief of the Winston-Salem Fire Department, said his office, with the help of the Office of State Fire Marshal, would be carrying out the investigation, but couldn't provide a time frame for how long it might take.
"It would be speculation," Mayo said. "Sometimes it is very obvious, and sometimes it requires some work. And sometimes you never find out."
The fire that broke out just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 destroyed the fertilizer plant at 4440 N. Cherry St.
Firefighters had been on the job no more than two hours before they had to pull back, as fears swelled that more than 500 tons of ammonium nitrate on the site posed a risk of a massive explosion — one that could have been "one of the worst explosions in U.S. history," Mayo said just three days later.
Ammonium nitrate is an ingredient in fertilizer that in itself does not burn, but that increases fire hazard in contact with other materials that do burn. In a closed container, like the rail car on the Winston Weaver site that held 90 tons of 34% ammonium nitrate, heat can cause a violent explosion.
The city responded to the threat by creating a one-mile voluntary evacuation zone around the plant site, which was reduced last Thursday to one-eighth of a mile as the threat of explosion faded. The reduction allowed all residents to go back to their homes.
All the while, firefighters kept pouring water onto the smoldering plant remains. Episodes of rain also helped with the cooling effort, and a check of the rail car found that its contents had remained unaffected by the heat of the fire — good news for both the city and firefighters.
Sunday saw a further reduction of the zone to only 275 feet, shrinking the area to little more than the plant itself.
Contractors are taking apart rubble left at the former plant by the destruction, but Mayo said the cleanup crews are leaving alone the sections of the plant that investigators most want to look at as they try to figure out the cause of the fire.
The fire is mostly out, although smoke still rises from some sections that are smoldering. During the day, Mayo said, while the contractors are working on the site, fire department personnel are standing by in case of any flareup.
As big excavators on site uncover materials that are flammable, Mayo told reporters last week, the chance of renewed fire exists as heated materials are exposed to air. Mayo said on Monday that the three or four firefighters being stationed at the site during the day aren't pouring water onto what's left of the plant, but are standing by in case they're needed.
Monday night, a grateful Winston-Salem City Council passed a resolution thanking Mayo and the fire department for their efforts.
The resolution calls the department's response "a textbook handling of this protracted emergency" that has drawn praise from experts across the country.
The resolution goes on to express "profound admiration and gratitude" to Mayo for his "acumen and leadership," and to the department's personnel for their efforts in "averting what could have been a disaster of historic proportions."
Mayo, responding to council members, said that nearby everyone in his department at one time or another took part in the effort to quench the fire. Plus there were other agencies helping, including police, emergency workers, health and sanitation workers and others, Mayo said.
"We have a team here who can come together and do good work when the time comes," Mayo said.
