 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire on 24th Street in Winston-Salem displaces 3 temporarily
0 Comments

Fire on 24th Street in Winston-Salem displaces 3 temporarily

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A fire that started Sunday morning in the basement of a house on E. 24th Street caused enough damage to temporarily displace three residents, the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported.

Capt. Daniel Everhart of Battalion 1 of the Winston-Salem Fire Department said that two adults and a child were living in the house, which is at 1000 block of East 24th Street.

Everhart said firefighters were able to quickly get water on the fire and had it under control within 15 minutes. 

The fire action required no rescue efforts, nor was anyone injured.

Everhart said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Everhart did not have an estimated amount of damages but said repairs would have to be carried out before the house could be reoccupied.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert