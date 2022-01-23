Fire on 24th Street in Winston-Salem displaces 3 temporarily

A fire that started Sunday morning in the basement of a house on E. 24th Street caused enough damage to temporarily displace three residents, the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported.

Capt. Daniel Everhart of Battalion 1 of the Winston-Salem Fire Department said that two adults and a child were living in the house, which is at 1000 block of East 24th Street.

Everhart said firefighters were able to quickly get water on the fire and had it under control within 15 minutes.

The fire action required no rescue efforts, nor was anyone injured.

Everhart said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Everhart did not have an estimated amount of damages but said repairs would have to be carried out before the house could be reoccupied.

