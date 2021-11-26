Fire risk high for Forsyth, Guilford, weather service says

Forsyth and Guilford counties are at increased risk Friday afternoon and evening for outdoor fires that could spread quickly.

A cold front moving through the area Friday will lead to dropping humidity and winds of up to 25 mph, the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office said in a special weather statement. The weather conditions combined with an abundance of dry, fallen leaves heighten the possibility of fires that could spread quickly, the weather service advised, adding that outdoor burning should be avoided.

The forecast calls for clear skies with highs in the upper 40s Friday, falling to the upper 20s Friday night. Saturday will be clear, with light wind and highs in the low 50s, the weather service said.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.