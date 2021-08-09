Fire sale of crumbling Winston-Salem assets like Crystal Towers carries consequences for real people

At first (and second) blush, Crystal Towers and the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum would appear to have very little in common.
Crystal Towers, built in the “modernist” style of architecture popular in the 1960s and early ‘70s, stands 11 stories tall and on the edge of the burgeoning, nearly bursting at the seams downtown area.
More than 200 units house some of the city’s poorest, least fortunate residents — a last rung in an ever-fraying social safety net.
The city threw open the doors to the Joel in the 1980s, a multi-million sports and entertainment venue intended to push the Camel City one more hesitant step toward the best little big city status to which we’ve long aspired.
Stadiums and coliseums are in full use a few dozen times a year, and help funnel significant cash into the local economy. And the Joel was — is — a key piece of the elusive livability calculation.
Look closer, though.
Crystal Towers and Joel Coliseum are linked by an easily overlooked commonality: Each was paid for with the public checkbook. And when the cost of upkeep grew large — as it does with any aging structure — the city looked to off-load some major capital expenses.
Bricks, mortar and people
The sale of Joel Coliseum came first. It was relatively uncomplicated and closed with minimum rancor.
Other than some (so far) needless worry that Wake Forest, as would be its right as owner, might strike the name of a Medal of Honor recipient in favor of a large financial institution eager for a marketing opportunity, little has changed.
City officials, alarmed by increasing costs of upkeep, opened a garage sale in 2012. The Joel and ancient Bowman Gray Stadium were on the block.
The combined annual operating costs of both venues had exceeded revenue by some $850,000 and the city was coughing up some $1.5 million every year to service debt. And that didn’t include the cost of maintenance and repair — $9 million for the Joel and $4 million fixing environmental issues at Bowman Gray, for example.
Wake bought the Joel in 2013 for $8 million. WSSU, a public institution largely beholden to Raleigh for capital outlay, was unsuccessful in its bid to purchase Bowman Gray. The city’s asking price, $7.1 million was a bridge too far.
Similarly, the city in 2019 erected an actual “For Sale” sign outside Crystal Towers.
The physical problems of the building, owned and operated by the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, have been well documented. Leaky pipes, rust, bugs, vermin and elevators that function only sporadically are but a few.
The minimum cost of repairs would run to $7 million just to make the old brick barn inhabitable.
So the answer, on paper, seemed obvious: Market it as “fixer upper” and sell, sell, sell.
Real concerns
Unlike the painless Coliseum deal, selling Crystal Towers will create real hardship for actual human beings who, as a group and individuals, have endured more than their share.
A warm bed and a roof, even an aging one with a For Sale sign affixed to it, is better than the alternative.
“Without this place, I’d be a 74-year-old homeless veteran,” said Samuel Grier, a Crystal Towers resident who turned out Tuesday morning with other residents and fair-housing advocates to lobby local officials to chip off a chunk of more than $120 million coming to the city and county in direct federal COVID relief funds.
Some, such as Mayor Allen Joines and City Council member Jeff MacIntosh, have spoken in favor of doing what it takes to support the residents. Selling Crystal Towers, MacIntosh has said, would amount to gentrification on a large scale.
The devil, though, is shrouded in vague promises and resides, as always in the details. “Only” $20 million in the city’s share of $51 million in federal money is slated for affordable housing. Using one-third of that, Joines told a reporter, is “a huge portion of (the) funds.”
Officials want it known that they have a plan to relocate Crystal Towers residents should a sale ever come to pass. “I hope the takeaway from (residents) is understanding that the city isn’t going to sign off on any development package that doesn’t satisfy the needs of the folks who live at Crystal Towers,” MacIntosh said.
Hmm. Crystal Towers residents, sadly accustomed to being ignored and unheard, could hardly be blamed for being skeptical. Words and unfulfilled promises taste about the same as nonexistent cake.
“We’re asking the mayor whether or not he’s good about his word (to help) from 2019,” Grier said. “Hopefully, he’s still going to maintain his word.”
