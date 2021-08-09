Fire sale of crumbling Winston-Salem assets like Crystal Towers carries consequences for real people

The sale of Joel Coliseum came first. It was relatively uncomplicated and closed with minimum rancor.

Other than some (so far) needless worry that Wake Forest, as would be its right as owner, might strike the name of a Medal of Honor recipient in favor of a large financial institution eager for a marketing opportunity, little has changed.

City officials, alarmed by increasing costs of upkeep, opened a garage sale in 2012. The Joel and ancient Bowman Gray Stadium were on the block.

The combined annual operating costs of both venues had exceeded revenue by some $850,000 and the city was coughing up some $1.5 million every year to service debt. And that didn’t include the cost of maintenance and repair — $9 million for the Joel and $4 million fixing environmental issues at Bowman Gray, for example.

Wake bought the Joel in 2013 for $8 million. WSSU, a public institution largely beholden to Raleigh for capital outlay, was unsuccessful in its bid to purchase Bowman Gray. The city’s asking price, $7.1 million was a bridge too far.

Similarly, the city in 2019 erected an actual “For Sale” sign outside Crystal Towers.