Fire that claimed life of dog displaces five on St. Marks Road in Winston-Salem

A fire in a Westminster Place townhouse off Burke Mill Road on Monday morning displaced a family of five and claimed the life of a pet dog, the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported.
Battalion Chief Andrew Gray said that the end-unit townhouse affected by the fire was a total loss. The townhouses are on Saint Marks Road near Bolton Park.
"When we got there, we found heavy fire and smoke conditions from the back of the apartment," Gray said, adding that despite the heavy losses, the fire was under control in around 30 minutes.
The fire department was called out at 8:14 a.m. and the fire was under control by 8:44 a.m., Gray said.
"It started in an electrical closet on the back side of the apartment and spread to the inside," Gray said. "The other units in the same building were not affected by the fire. The firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one town home."
Householder Chris McDowell said he and his wife, Tammy, a son, daughter and grandchild were displaced by the fire and will be staying in temporary shelter through his church.
"We are all OK, but shaken up," he said.
Matthew McDowell, the McDowells' son, said he woke up to hear his mom yelling "Fire! Fire!," and telling to round up the family dogs and get them out of the home.
"I thought it was a joke at first," he said. "And then I looked out my back window and saw smoke and flames and it was like, 'Oh no, this is serious.' I tried to get the rest of the dogs out and as quick as we can and make sure ... my mom and the baby were out safe. That's all that matters at this point. Stuff can be replaced but people can't."
There were four dogs in the home. Matthew got two of the dogs out and his mother got another dog out as she got the baby out. A fourth dog, a boxer mix named Gia that belonged to another son who is serving in the military, succumbed to smoke inhalation.
Gray said the American Red Cross was called to assist the family.
336-727-7369